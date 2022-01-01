Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X60 vs V23 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 vs V23 5G

Виво X60
VS
Виво V23 5G
Vivo X60
Vivo V23 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (690K versus 474K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 859 and 739 points
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X60
vs
V23 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo X60
n/a
V23 5G
626 nits

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175.6 gramm (6.19 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X60
87.4%
V23 5G +1%
88%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X60 +16%
859
V23 5G
739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X60 +39%
2973
V23 5G
2134
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X60 +46%
690347
V23 5G
474033
CPU 180190 116402
GPU 242190 136048
Memory 123966 95945
UX 146289 126331
Total score 690347 474033
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo X60 +82%
4199
V23 5G
2301
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 25 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4199 2301
PCMark 3.0 score 11064 7538
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 11.1 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X60
n/a
V23 5G
16:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X60
n/a
V23 5G
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X60
n/a
V23 5G
26:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 January 2022
Release date January 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 is definitely a better buy.

