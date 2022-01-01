Vivo X60 vs V23 5G VS Vivo X60 Vivo V23 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (690K versus 474K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Optical image stabilization

16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 859 and 739 points Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo X60 n/a V23 5G 626 nits

Design and build Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 175.6 gramm (6.19 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X60 87.4% V23 5G +1% 88%

Performance Tests of Vivo X60 and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X60 +16% 859 V23 5G 739 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X60 +39% 2973 V23 5G 2134 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X60 +46% 690347 V23 5G 474033 CPU 180190 116402 GPU 242190 136048 Memory 123966 95945 UX 146289 126331 Total score 690347 474033 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo X60 +82% 4199 V23 5G 2301 Stability 99% - Graphics test 25 FPS 13 FPS Graphics score 4199 2301 PCMark 3.0 score 11064 7538 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores (70th and 188th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 11.1 Funtouch 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 January 2022 Release date January 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 is definitely a better buy.