Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 (with Exynos 1080) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Vivo X50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.