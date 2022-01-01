Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh

Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (1014 against 636 nits)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

The phone is 11-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1594 and 1103 points

Weighs 49 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 517 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 226 Hz Response time - 16 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus +59% 1014 nits iPhone 12 636 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus +5% 90.1% iPhone 12 86%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU GPU clock 840 MHz - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro Plus 1103 iPhone 12 +45% 1594 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro Plus 3467 iPhone 12 +17% 4054 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro Plus +9% 797656 iPhone 12 730273 CPU 198307 189781 GPU 306239 311052 Memory 143459 105933 UX 155370 128143 Total score 797656 730273 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro Plus n/a iPhone 12 7555 Stability - 77% Graphics test - 45 FPS Graphics score - 7555 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM Funtouch OS 12 - OS size - 7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 55 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X70 Pro Plus +13% 14:15 hr iPhone 12 12:48 hr Watching videos (Player) X70 Pro Plus +11% 14:44 hr iPhone 12 13:04 hr Talk (3G) X70 Pro Plus +27% 24:56 hr iPhone 12 19:27 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus +5% 139 iPhone 12 132 Video quality X70 Pro Plus +3% 115 iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus +11% 135 iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro Plus n/a iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 October 2020 Release date September 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.