Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro Plus vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Виво X70 Pro Plus
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 813 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3687 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 717K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (1014 against 814 nits)
  • 13% higher pixel density (517 vs 458 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (95 vs 84 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1593 and 1099 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 517 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro Plus +25%
1014 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro Plus +11%
796708
iPhone 12 Pro Max
717673
CPU 198307 185620
GPU 306239 285974
Memory 143459 111321
UX 155370 135642
Total score 796708 717673
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 75%
Graphics test - 46 FPS
Graphics score - 7818
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro Plus
14:15 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro Plus
14:44 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +5%
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro Plus +20%
24:56 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
20:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date September 2021 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Vivo X70 Pro Plus and OnePlus 9 Pro
3. Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 13
4. Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Oppo Find X3 Pro
5. Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Vivo X60 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and OnePlus 9 Pro
10. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish