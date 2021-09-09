Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Comes with 813 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3687 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 717K)

The phone is 11-months newer

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (1014 against 814 nits)

13% higher pixel density (517 vs 458 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Shows 13% longer battery life (95 vs 84 hours)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1593 and 1099 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 517 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus +25% 1014 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max 814 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus +3% 90.1% iPhone 12 Pro Max 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM Funtouch OS 12 - OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus +1% 139 iPhone 12 Pro Max 138 Video quality X70 Pro Plus +2% 115 iPhone 12 Pro Max 113 Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus +4% 135 iPhone 12 Pro Max 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro Plus n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 October 2020 Release date September 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.