Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

13% higher pixel density (517 vs 458 PPI)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Shows 44% longer battery life (121 vs 84 hours)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1725 and 1104 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 517 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus 1019 nits iPhone 13 Pro Max +3% 1049 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus +3% 90.1% iPhone 13 Pro Max 87.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro Plus 1104 iPhone 13 Pro Max +56% 1725 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro Plus 3454 iPhone 13 Pro Max +35% 4660 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro Plus 803303 iPhone 13 Pro Max +4% 837281 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 ROM Funtouch OS 12 - OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus 139 iPhone 13 Pro Max +4% 144 Video quality X70 Pro Plus 115 iPhone 13 Pro Max +3% 119 Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus 135 iPhone 13 Pro Max +1% 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro Plus n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 80.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70 Pro Plus.