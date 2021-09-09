Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs Huawei P40 Pro VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus Huawei P40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus Delivers 106% higher maximum brightness (1019 against 495 nits)

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 568K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

17% higher pixel density (517 vs 441 PPI) Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Shows 12% longer battery life (94 vs 84 hours)

Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 517 ppi 441 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 91.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 365 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus +106% 1019 nits P40 Pro 495 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus 90.1% P40 Pro +2% 91.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro Plus +42% 1104 P40 Pro 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro Plus +9% 3454 P40 Pro 3170 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro Plus +41% 803303 P40 Pro 568691 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (11th and 106th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM Funtouch OS 12 EMUI 11 OS size - 16.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus 139 P40 Pro +1% 140 Video quality X70 Pro Plus +10% 115 P40 Pro 105 Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus +5% 135 P40 Pro 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 22 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro Plus n/a P40 Pro 89.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 March 2020 Release date September 2021 March 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.