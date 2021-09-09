Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro Plus vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 1014 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 796K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1248 and 1099 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro Plus
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 517 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro Plus
1014 nits
10 Pro +27%
1290 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro Plus
90.1%
10 Pro
90%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro Plus
1099
10 Pro +14%
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro Plus
3441
10 Pro +21%
4156
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro Plus
796708
10 Pro +26%
1002438
CPU 198307 229138
GPU 306239 438172
Memory 143459 172155
UX 155370 168167
Total score 796708 1002438
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro Plus
14:15 hr
10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro Plus
14:44 hr
10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro Plus
24:56 hr
10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 150°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 January 2022
Release date September 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70 Pro Plus.

