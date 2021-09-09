Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 1014 nits)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 796K)

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1248 and 1099 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 517 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus 1014 nits 10 Pro +27% 1290 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus 90.1% 10 Pro 90%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730 GPU clock 840 MHz - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro Plus 1099 10 Pro +14% 1248 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro Plus 3441 10 Pro +21% 4156 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro Plus 796708 10 Pro +26% 1002438 CPU 198307 229138 GPU 306239 438172 Memory 143459 172155 UX 155370 168167 Total score 796708 1002438 AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (19th and 2nd place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 55 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X70 Pro Plus 14:15 hr 10 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) X70 Pro Plus 14:44 hr 10 Pro n/a Talk (3G) X70 Pro Plus 24:56 hr 10 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 150° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus 139 10 Pro n/a Video quality X70 Pro Plus 115 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus 135 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 January 2022 Release date September 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70 Pro Plus.