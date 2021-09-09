Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 669K)
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (1014 against 884 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
- Shows 8% longer battery life (91 vs 84 hours)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
89
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
87
81
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|517 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.1%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|258 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro Plus +22%
1099
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro Plus +3%
3441
3352
|CPU
|198307
|177065
|GPU
|306239
|274995
|Memory
|143459
|95224
|UX
|155370
|128265
|Total score
|796708
|669982
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|22 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3808
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11919
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (19th and 77th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4510 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro Plus +15%
14:15 hr
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:44 hr
8 Pro +15%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
24:56 hr
8 Pro +15%
28:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
X70 Pro Plus +10%
139
126
Video quality
X70 Pro Plus +12%
115
103
Generic camera score
X70 Pro Plus +13%
135
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|April 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.
