Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Виво X70 Pro Plus
VS
Ванплас 8 Про
Vivo X70 Pro Plus
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 669K)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (1014 against 884 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (91 vs 84 hours)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro Plus
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 517 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 258 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro Plus +15%
1014 nits
8 Pro
884 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro Plus
90.1%
8 Pro +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro Plus +22%
1099
8 Pro
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro Plus +3%
3441
8 Pro
3352
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro Plus +19%
796708
8 Pro
669982
CPU 198307 177065
GPU 306239 274995
Memory 143459 95224
UX 155370 128265
Total score 796708 669982
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X70 Pro Plus
n/a
8 Pro
3808
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 22 FPS
Graphics score - 3808
PCMark 3.0 score - 11919
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (19th and 77th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch OS 12 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 55 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro Plus +15%
14:15 hr
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro Plus
14:44 hr
8 Pro +15%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro Plus
24:56 hr
8 Pro +15%
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X70 Pro Plus +10%
139
8 Pro
126
Video quality
X70 Pro Plus +12%
115
8 Pro
103
Generic camera score
X70 Pro Plus +13%
135
8 Pro
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X70 Pro Plus
n/a
8 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 April 2020
Release date September 2021 April 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

