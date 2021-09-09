Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 9 VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus OnePlus 9 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

29% higher pixel density (517 vs 402 PPI)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 711K)

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (1014 against 818 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 21 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 517 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.9% PWM - 323 Hz Response time - 13 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus +24% 1014 nits OnePlus 9 818 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus +3% 90.1% OnePlus 9 87.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and OnePlus 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro Plus 1099 OnePlus 9 +2% 1118 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro Plus 3441 OnePlus 9 +5% 3613 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro Plus +12% 796708 OnePlus 9 711626 CPU 198307 165271 GPU 306239 303792 Memory 143459 108159 UX 155370 139964 Total score 796708 711626 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro Plus n/a OnePlus 9 5762 Stability - 55% Graphics test - 34 FPS Graphics score - 5762 PCMark 3.0 score - 12692 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (19th and 50th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 12 Oxygen OS 12 OS size - 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 55 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 29 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X70 Pro Plus +8% 14:15 hr OnePlus 9 13:10 hr Watching videos (Player) X70 Pro Plus 14:44 hr OnePlus 9 +5% 15:19 hr Talk (3G) X70 Pro Plus 24:56 hr OnePlus 9 +14% 28:07 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 140° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus +13% 139 OnePlus 9 123 Video quality X70 Pro Plus +11% 115 OnePlus 9 104 Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus +17% 135 OnePlus 9 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro Plus n/a OnePlus 9 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 March 2021 Release date September 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.