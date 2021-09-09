Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

29% higher pixel density (517 vs 402 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 684K)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (1099 against 1014 nits)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 36 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 517 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus 1014 nits Reno 6 Pro 5G +8% 1099 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus +2% 90.1% Reno 6 Pro 5G 88.6%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 May 2021 Release date September 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.