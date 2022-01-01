Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 689K)

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (1014 against 852 nits)

23% higher pixel density (517 vs 421 PPI)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Shows 11% longer battery life (93 vs 84 hours)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 44 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 517 ppi 421 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 87.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus +19% 1014 nits Galaxy S21 852 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Gray, Pink, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus +3% 90.1% Galaxy S21 87.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.0 OS size - 28.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 55 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 50 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X70 Pro Plus +34% 14:15 hr Galaxy S21 10:57 hr Watching videos (Player) X70 Pro Plus 14:44 hr Galaxy S21 +5% 15:10 hr Talk (3G) X70 Pro Plus 24:56 hr Galaxy S21 +11% 27:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 1.1x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus +13% 139 Galaxy S21 123 Video quality X70 Pro Plus +24% 115 Galaxy S21 93 Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus +16% 135 Galaxy S21 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy S21 87 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 January 2021 Release date September 2021 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21.