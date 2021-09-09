Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Виво X70 Pro Plus
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (114 vs 84 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro Plus
vs
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 517 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro Plus
1019 nits
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1020 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 840 MHz 760 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro Plus +8%
803303
Galaxy S21 Ultra
741198
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (11th and 27th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.0
OS size - 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro Plus
14:15 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +6%
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro Plus
14:44 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +21%
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro Plus
24:56 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +44%
35:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 January 2021
Release date September 2021 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better software, battery life, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
