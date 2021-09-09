Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

The phone is 8-months newer

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Shows 36% longer battery life (114 vs 84 hours)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo X70 Pro Plus Price Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 517 ppi 515 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus 1019 nits Galaxy S21 Ultra 1020 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus 90.1% Galaxy S21 Ultra 89.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Samsung Exynos 2100 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP14 GPU clock 840 MHz 760 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro Plus 1104 Galaxy S21 Ultra 1101 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro Plus 3454 Galaxy S21 Ultra +2% 3510 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro Plus +8% 803303 Galaxy S21 Ultra 741198 AnTuTu 9 Android Results (11th and 27th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.0 OS size - 26.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus +9% 139 Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 Video quality X70 Pro Plus +17% 115 Galaxy S21 Ultra 98 Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus +12% 135 Galaxy S21 Ultra 121

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 January 2021 Release date September 2021 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better software, battery life, and sound.