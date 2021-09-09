Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Shows 36% longer battery life (114 vs 84 hours)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
89
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|517 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.1%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|227 gramm (8.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G78 MP14
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|760 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1104
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3454
Galaxy S21 Ultra +2%
3510
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro Plus +8%
803303
741198
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (11th and 27th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|26.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:15 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +6%
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:44 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +21%
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
24:56 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +44%
35:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
X70 Pro Plus +9%
139
128
Video quality
X70 Pro Plus +17%
115
Generic camera score
X70 Pro Plus +12%
135
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.71 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a better software, battery life, and sound.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2