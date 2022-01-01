Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro Plus vs iQOO 9 – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs iQOO 9

Виво X70 Pro Plus
VS
Виво IQOO 9
Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo iQOO 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo iQOO 9, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (517 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (1191 against 1020 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro Plus
vs
iQOO 9

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 517 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro Plus
1020 nits
iQOO 9 +17%
1191 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro Plus +3%
90.1%
iQOO 9
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Vivo iQOO 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro Plus
1100
iQOO 9 +1%
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro Plus +3%
3455
iQOO 9
3358
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro Plus
798153
iQOO 9 +6%
843552
CPU 198307 216591
GPU 306239 324286
Memory 143459 138188
UX 155370 167760
Total score 798153 843552
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X70 Pro Plus
5725
iQOO 9
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 12877 -
AnTuTu Android Results (37th and 19th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4350 mAh
Charge power 55 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro Plus
14:15 hr
iQOO 9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro Plus
14:44 hr
iQOO 9
n/a
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro Plus
24:56 hr
iQOO 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 February 2022
Release date September 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. It has a better display, camera, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Vivo X70 Pro Plus
2. Apple iPhone 13 vs Vivo X70 Pro Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Vivo X70 Pro Plus
4. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Vivo X70 Pro Plus
5. Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs X70 Pro Plus
6. Apple iPhone 13 vs Vivo iQOO 9
7. OnePlus 9 vs Vivo iQOO 9
8. OnePlus 9RT vs Vivo iQOO 9
9. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Vivo iQOO 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish