Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs Vivo X60 VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus Vivo X60 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo X60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

30% higher pixel density (517 vs 398 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 690K)

Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Weighs 37.4 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 517 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus 1014 nits Vivo X60 n/a

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 175.6 gramm (6.19 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus +3% 90.1% Vivo X60 87.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Vivo X60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650 GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro Plus +28% 1103 Vivo X60 859 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro Plus +17% 3467 Vivo X60 2973 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro Plus +16% 797656 Vivo X60 690347 CPU 198307 180190 GPU 306239 242190 Memory 143459 123966 UX 155370 146289 Total score 797656 690347 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro Plus n/a Vivo X60 4199 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 25 FPS Graphics score - 4199 PCMark 3.0 score - 11064 AnTuTu Phone Scores (27th and 70th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 55 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X70 Pro Plus 14:15 hr Vivo X60 n/a Watching videos (Player) X70 Pro Plus 14:44 hr Vivo X60 n/a Talk (3G) X70 Pro Plus 24:56 hr Vivo X60 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus 139 Vivo X60 n/a Video quality X70 Pro Plus 115 Vivo X60 n/a Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus 135 Vivo X60 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 December 2020 Release date September 2021 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.