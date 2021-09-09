Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs X60 Pro VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus Vivo X60 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

30% higher pixel density (517 vs 398 PPI)

Shows 9% longer battery life (84 vs 77 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 717K) Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Weighs 34 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 517 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 90.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.9% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 6.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus +25% 1019 nits X60 Pro 816 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus 90.1% X60 Pro 90.1%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Vivo X60 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650 GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro Plus +7% 1104 X60 Pro 1029 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro Plus 3454 X60 Pro +1% 3486 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro Plus +12% 803303 X60 Pro 717138 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (11th and 38th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 11.1 OS size - 30 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 55 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X70 Pro Plus +41% 14:15 hr X60 Pro 10:07 hr Watching videos (Player) X70 Pro Plus 14:44 hr X60 Pro +39% 20:05 hr Talk (3G) X70 Pro Plus +1% 24:56 hr X60 Pro 24:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus +9% 139 X60 Pro 127 Video quality X70 Pro Plus +15% 115 X60 Pro 100 Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus +13% 135 X60 Pro 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro Plus n/a X60 Pro 94.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 December 2020 Release date September 2021 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.