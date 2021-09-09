Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs X60 Pro Plus VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus Vivo X60 Pro Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

30% higher pixel density (517 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (1019 against 811 nits)

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 717K)

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus Shows 8% longer battery life (91 vs 84 hours)

Weighs 22.4 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 517 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus +26% 1019 nits X60 Pro Plus 811 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus 90.1% X60 Pro Plus 89.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Vivo X60 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro Plus 1104 X60 Pro Plus +3% 1135 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro Plus 3454 X60 Pro Plus +7% 3684 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro Plus +12% 803303 X60 Pro Plus 717138 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (11th and 37th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 OriginOS 1.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus +6% 139 X60 Pro Plus 131 Video quality X70 Pro Plus +5% 115 X60 Pro Plus 110 Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus +5% 135 X60 Pro Plus 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 January 2021 Release date September 2021 January 2021 SAR (head) - 0.8 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.47 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. It has a better display, design, and sound.