Vivo X70 Pro Plus vs X70 Pro VS Vivo X70 Pro Plus Vivo X70 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X70 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

30% higher pixel density (517 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 684K)

Stereo speakers

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1104 and 875 points Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Shows 46% longer battery life (123 vs 84 hours)

Weighs 30 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 517 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness X70 Pro Plus +4% 1019 nits X70 Pro 984 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro Plus 90.1% X70 Pro 90.3%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Vivo X70 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro Plus +26% 1104 X70 Pro 875 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro Plus +17% 3454 X70 Pro 2956 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro Plus +17% 803303 X70 Pro 684206 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (11th and 60th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch OS 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 116° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro Plus 139 X70 Pro n/a Video quality X70 Pro Plus 115 X70 Pro n/a Generic camera score X70 Pro Plus 135 X70 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70 Pro.