Vivo X70 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 VS Vivo X70 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1340 mAh larger battery capacity: 4450 vs 3110 mAh

Shows 31% longer battery life (123 vs 94 hours)

Modern USB Type-C port

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (991 against 643 nits)

Thinner bezels – 11.3% more screen real estate

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

Stereo speakers

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1329 and 873 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 79% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - Not detected Response time - 24.8 ms Contrast - 999:1 Max. Brightness X70 Pro +54% 991 nits iPhone 11 643 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +14% 90.3% iPhone 11 79%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 2650 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple A13 Bionic GPU GPU clock 850 MHz - FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro 873 iPhone 11 +52% 1329 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro 2937 iPhone 11 +18% 3476 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +12% 698061 iPhone 11 625732 CPU 187894 166601 GPU 242732 255111 Memory 133644 90801 UX 136170 116310 Total score 698061 625732 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro 4140 iPhone 11 +83% 7572 Stability - 72% Graphics test 24 FPS 45 FPS Graphics score 4140 7572 PCMark 3.0 score 10751 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM Funtouch OS 12 -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro +8% 139 iPhone 11 129 Video quality X70 Pro +2% 111 iPhone 11 109 Generic camera score X70 Pro +10% 131 iPhone 11 119

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro n/a iPhone 11 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2019 Release date September 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.