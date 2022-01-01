Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11

Виво X70 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Vivo X70 Pro
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1340 mAh larger battery capacity: 4450 vs 3110 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (123 vs 94 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (991 against 643 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.3% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1329 and 873 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro +54%
991 nits
iPhone 11
643 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro +14%
90.3%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro
873
iPhone 11 +52%
1329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro
2937
iPhone 11 +18%
3476
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro +12%
698061
iPhone 11
625732
CPU 187894 166601
GPU 242732 255111
Memory 133644 90801
UX 136170 116310
Total score 698061 625732
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X70 Pro
4140
iPhone 11 +83%
7572
Stability - 72%
Graphics test 24 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 4140 7572
PCMark 3.0 score 10751 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 44 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro +19%
18:26 hr
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro +11%
20:41 hr
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro +44%
25:07 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X70 Pro +8%
139
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
X70 Pro +2%
111
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
X70 Pro +10%
131
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X70 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 September 2019
Release date September 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 9 Pro or Vivo X70 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 13 or Vivo X70 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Vivo X70 Pro
4. OnePlus 9R or Vivo X70 Pro
5. Vivo X60 Pro or Vivo X70 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Apple iPhone 11
7. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone 11
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Apple iPhone 11
9. Huawei P40 or Apple iPhone 11
10. Apple iPhone X or Apple iPhone 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish