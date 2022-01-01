Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Виво X70 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Vivo X70 Pro
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 370K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (991 against 694 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 565 mAh larger battery capacity: 4450 vs 3885 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro +43%
991 nits
Pixel 4a 5G
694 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro +7%
90.3%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro +50%
873
Pixel 4a 5G
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro +66%
2937
Pixel 4a 5G
1769
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro +88%
698061
Pixel 4a 5G
370584
CPU 187894 110393
GPU 242732 94787
Memory 133644 69352
UX 136170 97659
Total score 698061 370584
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X70 Pro +275%
4140
Pixel 4a 5G
1104
Stability - 89%
Graphics test 24 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4140 1104
PCMark 3.0 score 10751 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Stock Android
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 44 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro
18:26 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro
20:41 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro
25:07 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 107°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X70 Pro
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2020
Release date September 2021 November 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. 9 Pro and X70 Pro
2. iPhone 13 and X70 Pro
3. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and X70 Pro
4. OnePlus 9R and X70 Pro
5. X60 Pro and X70 Pro
6. iPhone 11 and Pixel 4a 5G
7. Galaxy S20 FE and Pixel 4a 5G
8. Nord 2 5G and Pixel 4a 5G
9. iPhone 12 mini and Pixel 4a 5G
10. Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish