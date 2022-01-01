Vivo X70 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a 5G VS Vivo X70 Pro Google Pixel 4a 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 370K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (991 against 694 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 565 mAh larger battery capacity: 4450 vs 3885 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

The phone is 1-year newer

Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 15 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 413 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 6.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro +43% 991 nits Pixel 4a 5G 694 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +7% 90.3% Pixel 4a 5G 84.1%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 620 GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro +50% 873 Pixel 4a 5G 581 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro +66% 2937 Pixel 4a 5G 1769 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +88% 698061 Pixel 4a 5G 370584 CPU 187894 110393 GPU 242732 94787 Memory 133644 69352 UX 136170 97659 Total score 698061 370584 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro +275% 4140 Pixel 4a 5G 1104 Stability - 89% Graphics test 24 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 4140 1104 PCMark 3.0 score 10751 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 12 Stock Android OS size - 14.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 107° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro 139 Pixel 4a 5G n/a Video quality X70 Pro 111 Pixel 4a 5G n/a Generic camera score X70 Pro 131 Pixel 4a 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro n/a Pixel 4a 5G 90.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 September 2020 Release date September 2021 November 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.