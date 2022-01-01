Vivo X70 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 370K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (991 against 694 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 565 mAh larger battery capacity: 4450 vs 3885 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 15 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.9%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro +50%
873
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro +66%
2937
1769
|CPU
|187894
|110393
|GPU
|242732
|94787
|Memory
|133644
|69352
|UX
|136170
|97659
|Total score
|698061
|370584
|Stability
|-
|89%
|Graphics test
|24 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|4140
|1104
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10751
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4450 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:41 hr
Talk (3G)
25:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|107°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
139
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|November 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1