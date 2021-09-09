Vivo X70 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Vivo X70 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Shows 46% longer battery life (123 vs 84 hours)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (984 against 858 nits)

Weighs 27 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

29% higher pixel density (512 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Comes with 553 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4450 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 875 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness X70 Pro +15% 984 nits Pixel 6 Pro 858 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +2% 90.3% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Google Tensor Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 850 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro 875 Pixel 6 Pro +19% 1042 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro +5% 2956 Pixel 6 Pro 2828 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +1% 684206 Pixel 6 Pro 675449 AnTuTu 9 Rating (60th and 64th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Stock Android

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 October 2021 Release date September 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70 Pro.