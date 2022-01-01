Vivo X70 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
- Shows 28% longer battery life (35:19 vs 27:32 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 29 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 29% higher pixel density (512 vs 398 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4450 mAh
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 704K)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (1100 against 996 nits)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|886 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
876
Pixel 7 Pro +22%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2970
Pixel 7 Pro +8%
3198
|CPU
|187894
|216931
|GPU
|242732
|296692
|Memory
|133644
|134893
|UX
|136170
|152600
|Total score
|704920
|803944
|Stability
|84%
|68%
|Graphics test
|24 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|4139
|6409
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10165
|11408
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (137th and 87th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4450 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|14:33 hr
|09:19 hr
|Watching video
|16:45 hr
|14:51 hr
|Gaming
|05:08 hr
|04:59 hr
|Standby
|88 hr
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|126°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
139
Pixel 7 Pro +6%
148
Video quality
111
Pixel 7 Pro +29%
143
Generic camera score
131
Pixel 7 Pro +12%
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|September 2021
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70 Pro.
