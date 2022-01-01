Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

VS
Vivo X70 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (35:19 vs 27:32 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 29% higher pixel density (512 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4450 mAh
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 704K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (1100 against 996 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
X70 Pro
996 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +10%
1100 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro +2%
90.3%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 886 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro
876
Pixel 7 Pro +22%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro
2970
Pixel 7 Pro +8%
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro
704920
Pixel 7 Pro +14%
803944
CPU 187894 216931
GPU 242732 296692
Memory 133644 134893
UX 136170 152600
Total score 704920 803944
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X70 Pro
4139
Pixel 7 Pro +55%
6409
Stability 84% 68%
Graphics test 24 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 4139 6409
PCMark 3.0 score 10165 11408
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (137th and 87th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:33 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 16:45 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:08 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 88 hr 76 hr
General battery life
X70 Pro +28%
35:19 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 126°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X70 Pro
139
Pixel 7 Pro +6%
148
Video quality
X70 Pro
111
Pixel 7 Pro +29%
143
Generic camera score
X70 Pro
131
Pixel 7 Pro +12%
147

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X70 Pro
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2022
Release date September 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

