Vivo X70 Pro vs Huawei P40 VS Vivo X70 Pro Huawei P40 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 38% longer battery life (123 vs 89 hours)

Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (991 against 589 nits)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size

Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4450 vs 3800 mAh

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 553K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 422 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 86.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 129.7% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro +68% 991 nits Huawei P40 589 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +5% 90.3% Huawei P40 86.3%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro +13% 873 Huawei P40 773 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro 2937 Huawei P40 +7% 3144 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +26% 698061 Huawei P40 553434 CPU 187894 160606 GPU 242732 191088 Memory 133644 95283 UX 136170 109171 Total score 698061 553434 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro +26% 4140 Huawei P40 3276 Stability - 44% Graphics test 24 FPS 19 FPS Graphics score 4140 3276 PCMark 3.0 score 10751 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List (66th and 129th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM Funtouch OS 12 EMUI 11 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro 139 Huawei P40 n/a Video quality X70 Pro 111 Huawei P40 n/a Generic camera score X70 Pro 131 Huawei P40 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 19 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro n/a Huawei P40 79.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 March 2020 Release date September 2021 March 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.