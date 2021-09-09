Vivo X70 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro VS Vivo X70 Pro Huawei P50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (684K versus 602K)

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (984 against 847 nits)

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Stereo speakers

13% higher pixel density (450 vs 398 PPI)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 875 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 450 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness X70 Pro +16% 984 nits P50 Pro 847 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro 90.3% P50 Pro +1% 91.2%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660 GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro 875 P50 Pro +19% 1042 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro 2956 P50 Pro +23% 3641 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +14% 684206 P50 Pro 602079 AnTuTu Benchmark Results (60th and 96th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 HarmonyOS 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Monochrome lens - - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro n/a P50 Pro 149 Video quality X70 Pro n/a P50 Pro 116 Generic camera score X70 Pro n/a P50 Pro 144

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 July 2021 Release date September 2021 August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P50 Pro. It has a better software, design, and sound.