Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (684K versus 602K)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (984 against 847 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Stereo speakers
  • 13% higher pixel density (450 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 875 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro +16%
984 nits
P50 Pro
847 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro
90.3%
P50 Pro +1%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro
875
P50 Pro +19%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro
2956
P50 Pro +23%
3641
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro +14%
684206
P50 Pro
602079
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (60th and 96th place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 HarmonyOS 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 4360 mAh
Charge power 44 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 22 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:22 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro
18:26 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro
20:41 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro
25:07 hr
P50 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X70 Pro
n/a
P50 Pro
149
Video quality
X70 Pro
n/a
P50 Pro
116
Generic camera score
X70 Pro
n/a
P50 Pro
144

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 July 2021
Release date September 2021 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P50 Pro. It has a better software, design, and sound.

