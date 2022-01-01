Vivo X70 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro VS Vivo X70 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Shows 35% longer battery life (123 vs 91 hours)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (991 against 887 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

29% higher pixel density (513 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Stereo speakers

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 513 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 258 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro +12% 991 nits 8 Pro 887 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro 90.3% 8 Pro +1% 90.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650 GPU clock 850 MHz 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro 873 8 Pro +4% 906 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro 2937 8 Pro +14% 3352 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +4% 698061 8 Pro 671100 CPU 187894 177065 GPU 242732 274995 Memory 133644 95224 UX 136170 128265 Total score 698061 671100 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro +9% 4140 8 Pro 3815 Stability - 99% Graphics test 24 FPS 22 FPS Graphics score 4140 3815 PCMark 3.0 score 10751 11866 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (66th and 84th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM Funtouch OS 12 OxygenOS 10.0 OS size - 20 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro +10% 139 8 Pro 126 Video quality X70 Pro +8% 111 8 Pro 103 Generic camera score X70 Pro +10% 131 8 Pro 119

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro n/a 8 Pro 84.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 April 2020 Release date September 2021 April 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.