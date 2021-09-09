Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro vs OnePlus 9 – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro vs OnePlus 9

VS
Vivo X70 Pro
OnePlus 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (123 vs 87 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (982 against 817 nits)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Stereo speakers
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1127 and 862 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro
vs
OnePlus 9

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.9%
PWM - 323 Hz
Response time - 13 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro +20%
982 nits
OnePlus 9
817 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro +3%
90.3%
OnePlus 9
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and OnePlus 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro
862
OnePlus 9 +31%
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro
2939
OnePlus 9 +22%
3576
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro
675909
OnePlus 9 +5%
707886
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (56th and 40th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 OxygenOS 11.2.7.7
OS size - 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 29 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro +39%
18:26 hr
OnePlus 9
13:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro +34%
20:41 hr
OnePlus 9
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro
25:07 hr
OnePlus 9 +12%
28:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 140°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X70 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 9
123
Video quality
X70 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 9
104
Generic camera score
X70 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 9
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X70 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 9
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 March 2021
Release date September 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 560 USD ~ 537 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
