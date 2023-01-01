Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (993 against 639 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (35:19 vs 31:29 hours)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
X70 Pro +55%
993 nits
Nord 2T
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro +5%
90.3%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 886 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro +6%
876
Nord 2T
830
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro +5%
2966
Nord 2T
2832
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro +3%
706141
Nord 2T
686202
CPU 187894 182063
GPU 242732 244873
Memory 133644 119023
UX 136170 135566
Total score 706141 686202
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X70 Pro
4140
Nord 2T +11%
4614
Stability 84% 99%
Graphics test 24 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 4140 4614
PCMark 3.0 score 10139 9850
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (155th and 175th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:33 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 16:45 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:08 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 88 hr 93 hr
General battery life
X70 Pro +12%
35:19 hr
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X70 Pro
139
Nord 2T
n/a
Video quality
X70 Pro
111
Nord 2T
n/a
Generic camera score
X70 Pro
131
Nord 2T
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X70 Pro
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 May 2022
Release date September 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2T.

