Vivo X70 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro VS Vivo X70 Pro Oppo Find X3 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Shows 52% longer battery life (123 vs 81 hours)

Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (984 against 768 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The phone is 6-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 30W

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (761K versus 684K)

Stereo speakers

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo X70 Pro Price Oppo Find X3 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.4% PWM - 362 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro +28% 984 nits Find X3 Pro 768 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +1% 90.3% Find X3 Pro 89.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660 GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro 875 Find X3 Pro +5% 922 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro 2956 Find X3 Pro +11% 3285 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro 684206 Find X3 Pro +11% 761070 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (60th and 23rd place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.2 OS size - 19.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 4096 x 3072 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 110° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro n/a Find X3 Pro 139 Video quality X70 Pro n/a Find X3 Pro 111 Generic camera score X70 Pro n/a Find X3 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro n/a Find X3 Pro 89.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 March 2021 Release date September 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.22 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Pro. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70 Pro.