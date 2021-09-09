Vivo X70 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (998 against 662 nits)
- Shows 11% longer battery life (123 vs 111 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
- Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4450 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1019 and 876 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|397 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|531 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
876
Realme GT Neo 2 +16%
1019
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2967
Realme GT Neo 2 +8%
3207
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
690494
Realme GT Neo 2 +4%
719445
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (60th and 42nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4450 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro +27%
18:26 hr
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:41 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +9%
22:17 hr
Talk (3G)
25:07 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +29%
32:28 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (31st and 32nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2.
