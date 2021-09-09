Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro vs Realme GT Neo 2 – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (998 against 662 nits)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (123 vs 111 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4450 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1019 and 876 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo 2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 531 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro +51%
998 nits
Realme GT Neo 2
662 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro +5%
90.3%
Realme GT Neo 2
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro
876
Realme GT Neo 2 +16%
1019
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro
2967
Realme GT Neo 2 +8%
3207
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro
690494
Realme GT Neo 2 +4%
719445
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro +27%
18:26 hr
Realme GT Neo 2
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro
20:41 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +9%
22:17 hr
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro
25:07 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +29%
32:28 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (31st and 32nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date September 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
