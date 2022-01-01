Vivo X70 Pro vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G VS Vivo X70 Pro Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (991 against 792 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 570K)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Stereo speakers

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness X70 Pro +25% 991 nits Reno 5 Pro 5G 792 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +2% 90.3% Reno 5 Pro 5G 88.6%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro +21% 139 Reno 5 Pro 5G 115 Video quality X70 Pro +9% 111 Reno 5 Pro 5G 102 Generic camera score X70 Pro +17% 131 Reno 5 Pro 5G 112

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 December 2020 Release date September 2021 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.