X70 Pro vs Reno 5 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Виво X70 Про
VS
Оппо Рено 5 Про 5G
Vivo X70 Pro
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (991 against 792 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 570K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro
vs
Reno 5 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro +25%
991 nits
Reno 5 Pro 5G
792 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro +2%
90.3%
Reno 5 Pro 5G
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro +12%
873
Reno 5 Pro 5G
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro +8%
2937
Reno 5 Pro 5G
2731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro +22%
698061
Reno 5 Pro 5G
570144
CPU 187894 154856
GPU 242732 212559
Memory 133644 89293
UX 136170 116031
Total score 698061 570144
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 10751 -
AnTuTu 9 Results (64th and 123rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 4350 mAh
Charge power 44 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:33 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro
18:26 hr
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro
20:41 hr
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro
25:07 hr
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X70 Pro +21%
139
Reno 5 Pro 5G
115
Video quality
X70 Pro +9%
111
Reno 5 Pro 5G
102
Generic camera score
X70 Pro +17%
131
Reno 5 Pro 5G
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 December 2020
Release date September 2021 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.

