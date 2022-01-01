Vivo X70 Pro vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (991 against 792 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 570K)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|88.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
|L3 cache
|-
|0.512 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro +12%
873
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro +8%
2937
2731
|CPU
|187894
|154856
|GPU
|242732
|212559
|Memory
|133644
|89293
|UX
|136170
|116031
|Total score
|698061
|570144
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10751
|-
AnTuTu 9 Results (64th and 123rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4450 mAh
|4350 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (50% in 12 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:41 hr
Talk (3G)
25:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
X70 Pro +21%
139
115
Video quality
X70 Pro +9%
111
102
Generic camera score
X70 Pro +17%
131
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|December 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|January 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.
