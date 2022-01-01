Vivo X70 Pro vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Vivo X70 Pro Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 340K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (991 against 746 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo X70 Pro Price Oppo Reno 6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness X70 Pro +33% 991 nits Reno 6 746 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +6% 90.3% Reno 6 84.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro +54% 873 Reno 6 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro +71% 2937 Reno 6 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +105% 698061 Reno 6 340928 CPU 187894 107789 GPU 242732 87323 Memory 133644 59470 UX 136170 88008 Total score 698061 340928 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro +295% 4140 Reno 6 1049 PCMark 3.0 score 10751 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro 139 Reno 6 n/a Video quality X70 Pro 111 Reno 6 n/a Generic camera score X70 Pro 131 Reno 6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 July 2021 Release date September 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.