Vivo X70 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro VS Vivo X70 Pro Oppo Reno 8 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Shows 12% longer battery life (35:19 vs 31:36 hours)

Shows 12% longer battery life (35:19 vs 31:36 hours) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (993 against 822 nits)

Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (993 against 822 nits) 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 876 and 713 points

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 876 and 713 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology The phone is 9-months newer

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) X70 Pro +21% 993 nits Reno 8 Pro 822 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.34 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro 90.3% Reno 8 Pro 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4450 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (90% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:33 hr 10:31 hr Watching video 16:45 hr 14:06 hr Gaming 05:08 hr 06:13 hr Standby 88 hr 105 hr General battery life X70 Pro +12% 35:19 hr Reno 8 Pro 31:36 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 112° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro +11% 139 Reno 8 Pro 125 Video quality X70 Pro 111 Reno 8 Pro 111 Generic camera score X70 Pro +15% 131 Reno 8 Pro 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 May 2022 Release date September 2021 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.