Vivo X70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A72 VS Vivo X70 Pro Samsung Galaxy A72 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 334K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (991 against 818 nits)

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4450 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo X70 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy A72 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.7% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro +21% 991 nits Galaxy A72 818 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +6% 90.3% Galaxy A72 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro +64% 873 Galaxy A72 533 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro +83% 2937 Galaxy A72 1609 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +109% 698061 Galaxy A72 334134 CPU 187894 105759 GPU 242732 85686 Memory 133644 52933 UX 136170 90296 Total score 698061 334134 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro +298% 4140 Galaxy A72 1039 Stability - 99% Graphics test 24 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 4140 1039 PCMark 3.0 score 10751 8747 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.0 OS size - 25.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro +24% 139 Galaxy A72 112 Video quality X70 Pro +21% 111 Galaxy A72 92 Generic camera score X70 Pro +25% 131 Galaxy A72 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 19 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro n/a Galaxy A72 88.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 March 2021 Release date September 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.