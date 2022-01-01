Vivo X70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G VS Vivo X70 Pro Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 501K)

Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (991 against 770 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4450 mAh

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.9% PWM - 235 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro +29% 991 nits Galaxy M52 5G 770 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +5% 90.3% Galaxy M52 5G 86.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 3.1 OS size - 26.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro 139 Galaxy M52 5G n/a Video quality X70 Pro 111 Galaxy M52 5G n/a Generic camera score X70 Pro 131 Galaxy M52 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 19 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro n/a Galaxy M52 5G 80.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.