Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Виво X70 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
Vivo X70 Pro
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 501K)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (991 against 770 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4450 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 235 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro +29%
991 nits
Galaxy M52 5G
770 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro +5%
90.3%
Galaxy M52 5G
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro +45%
873
Galaxy M52 5G
602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro +6%
2937
Galaxy M52 5G
2772
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro +39%
698061
Galaxy M52 5G
501268
CPU 187894 148763
GPU 242732 156509
Memory 133644 78541
UX 136170 118602
Total score 698061 501268
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X70 Pro +68%
4140
Galaxy M52 5G
2468
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 24 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 4140 2468
PCMark 3.0 score 10751 11991
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (66th and 170th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro +27%
18:26 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro
20:41 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +3%
21:08 hr
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro
25:07 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +37%
34:23 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (32nd and 37th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 19 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X70 Pro
n/a
Galaxy M52 5G
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date September 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Vivo X70 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
3. Vivo X70 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
4. Vivo X70 Pro vs OnePlus 9
5. Vivo X70 Pro vs Xiaomi 11T Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy A52
7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs S20 FE
8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish