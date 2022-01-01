Vivo X70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 VS Vivo X70 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Shows 58% longer battery life (123 vs 78 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4450 vs 4000 mAh

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 581K)

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (991 against 808 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

41% higher pixel density (563 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 20 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 563 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 242 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro +23% 991 nits Galaxy S20 808 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +1% 90.3% Galaxy S20 89.5%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MP11 GPU clock 850 MHz 550 MHz FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro 873 Galaxy S20 +6% 929 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro +8% 2937 Galaxy S20 2726 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +20% 698061 Galaxy S20 581595 CPU 187894 151215 GPU 242732 230621 Memory 133644 81673 UX 136170 121126 Total score 698061 581595 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro 4140 Galaxy S20 +2% 4212 Stability - 40% Graphics test 24 FPS 25 FPS Graphics score 4140 4212 PCMark 3.0 score 10751 11056 AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (66th and 121st place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.0 OS size - 20.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 1.1x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro 139 Galaxy S20 n/a Video quality X70 Pro 111 Galaxy S20 n/a Generic camera score X70 Pro 131 Galaxy S20 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 19 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 85.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 February 2020 Release date September 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.28 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20.