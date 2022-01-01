Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro vs Galaxy S20 FE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (991 against 735 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 583K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro
vs
Galaxy S20 FE

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro +35%
991 nits
Galaxy S20 FE
735 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro +6%
90.3%
Galaxy S20 FE
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro
873
Galaxy S20 FE +3%
901
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro
2937
Galaxy S20 FE +12%
3290
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro +20%
698061
Galaxy S20 FE
583922
CPU 187894 164667
GPU 242732 185737
Memory 133644 113876
UX 136170 125107
Total score 698061 583922
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X70 Pro +9%
4140
Galaxy S20 FE
3811
Stability - 48%
Graphics test 24 FPS 22 FPS
Graphics score 4140 3811
PCMark 3.0 score 10751 11511
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.0
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro
18:26 hr
Galaxy S20 FE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro
20:41 hr
Galaxy S20 FE
n/a
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro
25:07 hr
Galaxy S20 FE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X70 Pro +17%
139
Galaxy S20 FE
119
Video quality
X70 Pro +10%
111
Galaxy S20 FE
101
Generic camera score
X70 Pro +14%
131
Galaxy S20 FE
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 19 19
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 September 2020
Release date September 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.341 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.447 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

