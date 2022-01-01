Vivo X70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE VS Vivo X70 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (991 against 735 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 583K)

The phone is 1-year newer

Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo X70 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness X70 Pro +35% 991 nits Galaxy S20 FE 735 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +6% 90.3% Galaxy S20 FE 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.0 OS size - 24 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro +17% 139 Galaxy S20 FE 119 Video quality X70 Pro +10% 111 Galaxy S20 FE 101 Generic camera score X70 Pro +14% 131 Galaxy S20 FE 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 19 19 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2020 Release date September 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.341 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.447 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.