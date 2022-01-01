Vivo X70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (991 against 735 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 583K)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|407 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
873
Galaxy S20 FE +3%
901
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2937
Galaxy S20 FE +12%
3290
|CPU
|187894
|164667
|GPU
|242732
|185737
|Memory
|133644
|113876
|UX
|136170
|125107
|Total score
|698061
|583922
|Stability
|-
|48%
|Graphics test
|24 FPS
|22 FPS
|Graphics score
|4140
|3811
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10751
|11511
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (66th and 120th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4450 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:41 hr
Talk (3G)
25:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
X70 Pro +17%
139
119
Video quality
X70 Pro +10%
111
101
Generic camera score
X70 Pro +14%
131
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|19
|19
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.341 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.447 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
