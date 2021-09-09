Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro vs Galaxy S21 – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21

Виво X70 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21
Vivo X70 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (123 vs 93 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4450 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (984 against 852 nits)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1013 and 875 points
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro
vs
Galaxy S21

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 421 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro +15%
984 nits
Galaxy S21
852 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Gray, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro +4%
90.3%
Galaxy S21
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2900 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 850 MHz 760 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro
875
Galaxy S21 +16%
1013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro
2920
Galaxy S21 +10%
3202
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro
676055
Galaxy S21 +1%
683912
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (58th and 54th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 28.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro +73%
18:26 hr
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro +35%
20:41 hr
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro
25:07 hr
Galaxy S21 +9%
27:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X70 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S21
87 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 January 2021
Release date September 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 560 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21.

