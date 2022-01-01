Vivo X70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
- Weighs 45 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 991 nits)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 698K)
- 26% higher pixel density (500 vs 398 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4450 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|90.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1300 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
873
Galaxy S22 Ultra +33%
1159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2937
Galaxy S22 Ultra +19%
3482
|CPU
|187894
|231679
|GPU
|242732
|412278
|Memory
|133644
|161800
|UX
|136170
|164423
|Total score
|698061
|969261
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10751
|-
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (66th and 5th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|One UI 4.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4450 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:41 hr
Talk (3G)
25:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.82"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
X70 Pro +4%
139
134
Video quality
111
Galaxy S22 Ultra +3%
114
Generic camera score
131
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|September 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
