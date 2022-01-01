Vivo X70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS Vivo X70 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Weighs 45 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 991 nits)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 698K)

26% higher pixel density (500 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4450 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness X70 Pro 991 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +76% 1745 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro 90.3% Galaxy S22 Ultra 90.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.82" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro +4% 139 Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 Video quality X70 Pro 111 Galaxy S22 Ultra +3% 114 Generic camera score X70 Pro 131 Galaxy S22 Ultra 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 February 2022 Release date September 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.