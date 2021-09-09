Vivo X70 Pro vs Vivo V21 VS Vivo X70 Pro Vivo V21 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 313K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (993 against 764 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4450 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V21 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness X70 Pro +30% 993 nits Vivo V21 764 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +6% 90.3% Vivo V21 84.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro +52% 876 Vivo V21 575 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro +85% 2966 Vivo V21 1603 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +121% 693440 Vivo V21 313171 CPU 174537 66183 GPU 243089 86630 Memory 135087 71312 UX 135254 84274 Total score 693440 313171 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro +158% 4142 Vivo V21 1604 Stability - 99% Graphics test 24 FPS 9 FPS Graphics score 4142 1604 PCMark 3.0 score - 7149 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch OS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro +24% 139 Vivo V21 112 Video quality X70 Pro +21% 111 Vivo V21 92 Generic camera score X70 Pro +25% 131 Vivo V21 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 19 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness X70 Pro n/a Vivo V21 91.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 April 2021 Release date September 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.