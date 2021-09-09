Vivo X70 Pro vs V23 5G VS Vivo X70 Pro Vivo V23 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 478K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Reverse charging feature

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 876 and 790 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness X70 Pro 993 nits V23 5G n/a

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +3% 90.3% V23 5G 88%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro +11% 876 V23 5G 790 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro +12% 2966 V23 5G 2642 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +45% 693440 V23 5G 478742 CPU 174537 116402 GPU 243089 136048 Memory 135087 95945 UX 135254 126331 Total score 693440 478742 3DMark Wild Life Performance X70 Pro 4142 V23 5G n/a AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (65th and 179th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X70 Pro 139 V23 5G n/a Video quality X70 Pro 111 V23 5G n/a Generic camera score X70 Pro 131 V23 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 January 2022 Release date September 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.