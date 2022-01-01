Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo V25 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.