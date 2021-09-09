Home > Smartphone comparison > X70 Pro vs Vivo X70 – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 Pro vs Vivo X70

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo X70, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1000 and 875 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X70 Pro
vs
Vivo X70

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
X70 Pro
984 nits
Vivo X70 +1%
995 nits

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X70 Pro +4%
90.3%
Vivo X70
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X70 Pro
875
Vivo X70 +14%
1000
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X70 Pro
2956
Vivo X70 +14%
3372
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X70 Pro +2%
684206
Vivo X70
672624
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (60th and 66th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 44 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:56 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X70 Pro
18:26 hr
Vivo X70
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X70 Pro
20:41 hr
Vivo X70
n/a
Talk (3G)
X70 Pro
25:07 hr
Vivo X70
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution - 7864 x 5200
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 116°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date September 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo X70 Pro. It has a better battery life and camera.

