Vivo X70 Pro vs Vivo X70 VS Vivo X70 Pro Vivo X70 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo X70, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1000 and 875 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness X70 Pro 984 nits Vivo X70 +1% 995 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X70 Pro +4% 90.3% Vivo X70 86.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X70 Pro 875 Vivo X70 +14% 1000 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X70 Pro 2956 Vivo X70 +14% 3372 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X70 Pro +2% 684206 Vivo X70 672624 AnTuTu 9 Ranking (60th and 66th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch OS 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution - 7864 x 5200 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 116° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo X70 Pro. It has a better battery life and camera.