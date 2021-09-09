Vivo X70 vs Apple iPhone 13 VS Vivo X70 Apple iPhone 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1173 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3227 mAh

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (995 against 795 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (763K versus 672K)

Stereo speakers

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 129% PWM - 609 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo X70 +25% 995 nits iPhone 13 795 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 +1% 86.6% iPhone 13 86%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X70 1000 iPhone 13 +71% 1710 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X70 3372 iPhone 13 +37% 4619 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X70 672624 iPhone 13 +13% 763194 AnTuTu 9 Rating

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 ROM Funtouch OS 12 - OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 3227 mAh Charge power 44 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Vivo X70 n/a iPhone 13 16:08 hr Watching videos (Player) Vivo X70 n/a iPhone 13 16:50 hr Talk (3G) Vivo X70 n/a iPhone 13 19:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X70 n/a iPhone 13 138 Video quality Vivo X70 n/a iPhone 13 117 Generic camera score Vivo X70 n/a iPhone 13 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo X70 n/a iPhone 13 83.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70.