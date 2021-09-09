Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X70 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 vs Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1173 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3227 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (995 against 795 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (763K versus 672K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X70
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo X70 +25%
995 nits
iPhone 13
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X70 +1%
86.6%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X70
1000
iPhone 13 +71%
1710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X70
3372
iPhone 13 +37%
4619
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X70
672624
iPhone 13 +13%
763194
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15
ROM Funtouch OS 12 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 44 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X70
n/a
iPhone 13
16:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X70
n/a
iPhone 13
16:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X70
n/a
iPhone 13
19:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X70
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date September 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70.

