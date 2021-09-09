Vivo X70 vs Huawei P40 Pro VS Vivo X70 Huawei P40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (995 against 495 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (672K versus 568K)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1000 and 779 points

Weighs 28 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 27W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS

11% higher pixel density (441 vs 398 PPI)

Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 441 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 91.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 365 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo X70 +101% 995 nits P40 Pro 495 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% P40 Pro +6% 91.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X70 +28% 1000 P40 Pro 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X70 +6% 3372 P40 Pro 3170 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X70 +18% 672624 P40 Pro 568691 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List (66th and 106th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM Funtouch OS 12 EMUI 11 OS size - 16.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 7680 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X70 n/a P40 Pro 140 Video quality Vivo X70 n/a P40 Pro 105 Generic camera score Vivo X70 n/a P40 Pro 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 19 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo X70 n/a P40 Pro 89.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 March 2020 Release date September 2021 March 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70. But if the camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.