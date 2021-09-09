Vivo X70 vs Huawei P50 Pro VS Vivo X70 Huawei P50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (672K versus 602K)

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (995 against 847 nits)

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

13% higher pixel density (450 vs 398 PPI)

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 450 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Vivo X70 +17% 995 nits P50 Pro 847 nits

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% P50 Pro +5% 91.2%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660 GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X70 1000 P50 Pro +4% 1042 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X70 3372 P50 Pro +8% 3641 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X70 +12% 672624 P50 Pro 602079 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (66th and 96th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 HarmonyOS 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4360 mAh Charge power 44 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 22 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:22 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° - Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Monochrome lens - - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X70 n/a P50 Pro 149 Video quality Vivo X70 n/a P50 Pro 116 Generic camera score Vivo X70 n/a P50 Pro 144

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 July 2021 Release date September 2021 August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.