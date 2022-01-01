Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X70 vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Виво X70
VS
Ванплас 10 Про
Vivo X70
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70
  • Weighs 19.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 677K)
  • 32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 999 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X70
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Vivo X70
999 nits
10 Pro +30%
1294 nits

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X70
86.6%
10 Pro +4%
90%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X70
998
10 Pro +25%
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X70
3378
10 Pro +23%
4141
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X70
677177
10 Pro +49%
1007290
CPU - 229138
GPU - 438172
Memory - 172155
UX - 168167
Total score 677177 1007290
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo X70
4111
10 Pro
n/a
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4111 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (78th and 3rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 150°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 January 2022
Release date September 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
