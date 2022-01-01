Vivo X70 vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Vivo X70 OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Weighs 19.5 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 677K)

32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 999 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo X70 Price OnePlus 10 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Vivo X70 999 nits 10 Pro +30% 1294 nits

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% 10 Pro +4% 90%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730 GPU clock 850 MHz 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X70 998 10 Pro +25% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X70 3378 10 Pro +23% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X70 677177 10 Pro +49% 1007290 CPU - 229138 GPU - 438172 Memory - 172155 UX - 168167 Total score 677177 1007290 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo X70 4111 10 Pro n/a Stability 92% - Graphics test 24 FPS - Graphics score 4111 - AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (78th and 3rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 44 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 150° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 January 2022 Release date September 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.