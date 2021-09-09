Vivo X70 vs OnePlus 9 VS Vivo X70 OnePlus 9 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (995 against 816 nits)

The phone is 6-months newer

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1125 and 1000 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.9% PWM - 323 Hz Response time - 13 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo X70 +22% 995 nits OnePlus 9 816 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% OnePlus 9 +1% 87.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 and OnePlus 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660 GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X70 1000 OnePlus 9 +13% 1125 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X70 3372 OnePlus 9 +7% 3617 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X70 672624 OnePlus 9 +6% 714489 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (66th and 40th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 12 Oxygen OS 12 OS size - 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 29 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Vivo X70 n/a OnePlus 9 13:10 hr Watching videos (Player) Vivo X70 n/a OnePlus 9 15:19 hr Talk (3G) Vivo X70 n/a OnePlus 9 28:07 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 140° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X70 n/a OnePlus 9 123 Video quality Vivo X70 n/a OnePlus 9 104 Generic camera score Vivo X70 n/a OnePlus 9 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo X70 n/a OnePlus 9 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 March 2021 Release date September 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70.