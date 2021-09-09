Vivo X70 vs Oppo Find X3 Pro VS Vivo X70 Oppo Find X3 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (995 against 768 nits)

The phone is 6-months newer

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1000 and 922 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (761K versus 672K)

Stereo speakers

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.4% PWM - 362 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo X70 +30% 995 nits Find X3 Pro 768 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% Find X3 Pro +3% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 and Oppo Find X3 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660 GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X70 +8% 1000 Find X3 Pro 922 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X70 +3% 3372 Find X3 Pro 3285 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X70 672624 Find X3 Pro +13% 761070 AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (66th and 23rd place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.2 OS size - 19.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 3.0 (100% in 29 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Vivo X70 n/a Find X3 Pro 10:55 hr Watching videos (Player) Vivo X70 n/a Find X3 Pro 13:25 hr Talk (3G) Vivo X70 n/a Find X3 Pro 22:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4096 x 3072 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 110° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X70 n/a Find X3 Pro 139 Video quality Vivo X70 n/a Find X3 Pro 111 Generic camera score Vivo X70 n/a Find X3 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo X70 n/a Find X3 Pro 89.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 March 2021 Release date September 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.22 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70.