Vivo X70 vs Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G VS Vivo X70 Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (1099 against 992 nits)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1130 and 998 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo X70 992 nits Reno 6 Pro 5G +11% 1099 nits

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% Reno 6 Pro 5G +2% 88.6%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.3

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.2", Sony IMX319 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4896 x 6528 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X70 n/a Reno 6 Pro 5G 125 Video quality Vivo X70 n/a Reno 6 Pro 5G 108 Generic camera score Vivo X70 n/a Reno 6 Pro 5G 121

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 May 2021 Release date September 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display is more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G.