Vivo X70 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 VS Vivo X70 Samsung Galaxy S21 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4000 mAh

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (995 against 856 nits)

The phone is 8-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 421 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 87.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo X70 +16% 995 nits Galaxy S21 856 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Gray, Pink, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% Galaxy S21 +1% 87.2%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Samsung Exynos 2100 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2900 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G78 MP14 GPU clock 850 MHz 760 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X70 1000 Galaxy S21 +3% 1025 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X70 +5% 3372 Galaxy S21 3211 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X70 672624 Galaxy S21 +2% 688779 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (66th and 55th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.0 OS size - 28.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 44 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 50 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S21 10:57 hr Watching videos (Player) Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S21 15:10 hr Talk (3G) Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S21 27:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S21 123 Video quality Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S21 93 Generic camera score Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S21 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S21 87 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 January 2021 Release date September 2021 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21. It has a better software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.