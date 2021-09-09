Vivo X70 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra VS Vivo X70 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 The phone is 8-months newer

Weighs 46 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

29% higher pixel density (515 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (741K versus 672K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 515 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo X70 995 nits Galaxy S21 Ultra +3% 1020 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% Galaxy S21 Ultra +4% 89.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Samsung Exynos 2100 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G78 MP14 GPU clock 850 MHz 760 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X70 1000 Galaxy S21 Ultra +10% 1101 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X70 3372 Galaxy S21 Ultra +4% 3510 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X70 672624 Galaxy S21 Ultra +10% 741198 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (66th and 27th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.0 OS size - 26.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 Video quality Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 98 Generic camera score Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 121

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 January 2021 Release date September 2021 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.